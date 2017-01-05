The Latest

Details Published: 05 January 2017

In mid-December the Winnipeg Police Service sent out a warning to Winnipeg citizens to not leave cars running in the winter to warm them up, as they make easy targets for thieves. Unfortunately the WPS' warning has proven all too true, and they are again warning the public.

The month of December saw over 140 vehicles stolen, and the WPS note that many of them were vehicles left running.

"As well, each year a number of vehicles are stolen in Winnipeg as a result of spare keys left within the passenger compartment of the vehicle (in the glove box, under the floor mat, etc.)," WPS said in a release. "With the current forecast for extremely cold tempertures vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to protect their keys. Remember when you leave, take your keys."