The Latest

Details Published: 12 January 2017

The blowing snow advisory has lived up to its name, bringing poor driving conditions around Winnipeg and much of the province.

Callers who were commuting in Winnipeg this morning said that visibility was reduced to as little as one block at times. As traffic volumes picked up many main routes found themselves at a standstill.

Outside the city proved to be a dangerous drive. Visibility was reduced to a car-length for some. Other callers reported that they couldn't see the lane lines on the highway.

Multiple cars were reported to be in the ditch on Highway 59 south of the city. Just after 8:00 a.m. RCMP decided to close highway 59 south, from Winnipeg to the USA border.

Highway 1 west, from Winnipeg to Austion, MB, was closed earlier in the morning.

Manitoba RCMP are asking drivers to use caution this morning on the highways that do remain open.