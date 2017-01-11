The Latest

Details Published: 11 January 2017

The Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba is looking for nominations to help celebrate Canada's 150 Anniversary.

The Manitoba Historical Society and the Lietenant Governor are teaming up, "seeking out worthy Manitobans who have helped provided prolonged and meritorious service in the preservation and promotion of Manitoba history for an award"

“As we celebrate 150 years of Canada throughout 2017, acknowledging community-minded individuals who devote their time and expertise to preserving and promoting the history of this great nation is especially significant. This year more than ever, I encourage Manitobans to celebrate our past, and work together to make this province – this country – even better,” said Lt-Gov. Filmon.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Historical Preservation and Promotion is presented to those with experience in such endeavours as:

the writing of historical publications and documents;

stewardship of museums and archives;

raising of public education, advocacy, and awareness;

committee or community service;

preservation of historic sites / buildings; and

art and media.

The Manitoba Historical Society (MHS) is the oldest historical organization in western Canada, having been founded in 1879.

The MHS will receive nominations from the public and will recommend up to five people to receive awards this year. Nominations to be considered for 2017 must be received by Tuesday, 28 February 2017. The selected award recipients will be presented at Government House in May.

You can download a nomination form here.