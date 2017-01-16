The Latest

Details Published: 16 January 2017

A house fire this weekend just outside Kleefeld, MB has a left an area family dealing with tragedy for a second time in two months.

On November 19, 2016 the Bool family's 19 year-old son was killed in a car accident. Now, almost two months later, they have lost their family home in a house fire.

Fire crews were called to the home on Sunday afternoon. Departments from Grunthal, New Bothwell, and Kleefeld responded to the call for help. Unfortunately the fire was too far involved by the time crews arrived.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family, who has 13 children.

You can donate here.