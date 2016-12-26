The Latest

Now Playing What just played?
As the city begins to clean up from the blizzard an extension has been put in place on the snow route parking ban.
The city has released a statement which says:
In order to facilitate a major plowing operation on main routes, a Declared Snow Route Parking Ban will be in effect starting tonight at midnight (Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00 a.m.).
The Declared Snow Route Parking Ban extends the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on any designated snow route between midnight and 7:00 a.m.
Due to heavy amounts of snow, City crews are continuing to salt, sand and plow main routes, bus routes and collector streets today and tonight. Sidewalk clearing on P1 and P2 streets will start at 7:00 p.m. tonight. Clearing of snow from back lanes will start at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27.