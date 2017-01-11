News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 11 January 2017

Five Bishop Grandin Boulevard intersections have been named Winnipeg's worst, says the City of Winnipeg.

The city released a list of the most dangerous intersections in Winnipeg when it comes to collisions and fatalities.

The list features multiple intersections on Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard. This list will be used for a larger inner-ring road study, taking place in 2018.

Worst intersections in Winnipeg: