Written by Judson Rempel
Published: 11 January 2017
Five Bishop Grandin Boulevard intersections have been named Winnipeg's worst, says the City of Winnipeg.
The city released a list of the most dangerous intersections in Winnipeg when it comes to collisions and fatalities.
The list features multiple intersections on Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard. This list will be used for a larger inner-ring road study, taking place in 2018.
Worst intersections in Winnipeg:
- Kenaston Blvd & McGillivray Blvd
- Archibald St & Marion St
- Lagimodiere Blvd & Grassie Blvd
- Lagimodiere Blvd & Regent Ave W
- Dakota St & Dunkirk Dr
- Leila Ave & McPhillips St
- Pembina Hwy & Bison Dr
- Lagimodiere Blvd & Reenders Dr
- Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Mary's Rd
- Bishop Grandin Blvd & Dakota St
- Fermor Ave & Lagimodiere Blvd
- Panet Rd & Regent Ave W/Nairn Ave
- Bishop Grandin Blvd & Waverley St
- Academy Rd & Stafford St
- Fermor Ave & St Mary's Rd
- Waverley St & Taylor Ave
- Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Anne's Rd
- Bishop Grandin Blvd & Lakewood Blvd
- Lagimodiere Blvd & Marion St
- Kenaston Blvd & Scurfield Blvd