News

[UPDATED] Winter Storm Update: Flights Cancelled, Highways Closed, and More

Details
Written by Michael Thom
Published: 26 December 2016

The Colorado Low has certainly lived up to expectations and made for a white Christmas, wreaking havoc in its path. As of 6:00 a.m. December 26, 23 cm of snow has fallen in downtown Winnipeg. 

Winnipeg has been downgraded from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Storm Warning. In a statement, Environment Canada notes that "while snowfall rates will gradually diminish today, northwest winds will strengthen and as a result, considerable blowing snow is still likely with poor visibilities in many areas.

The bulk of the snow has already fallen from this system, with a further 5 to 10 cm expected in most areas for storm totals in the 20 to 30 cm range."

A number of Highways are closed as of 8:30 a.m., including the #1 from Virden to the Ontario border; #75 from Winnipeg to the USA border; and the #59 from Winnipeg to the USA border. While other highways remain open, driving conditions are poor in many areas, and travel is not advised. You can find the latest road conditions here. The RCMP sent out this tweet earlier: 

Holiday travel plans by air have also been heavily affected. A number of flights were canceled on Christmas Day, and early Boxing Day. The Winnipeg Airport Authority is hoping that later flights today will be able to take off, however, delays are likely. You can monitor the latest flight information here.

Winnipeg Transit has also tweeted that delays on routes are common for now, and expected through the day.

Winnipeg Handi-Transit has also tweeted, asking clients to cancel non-essential travel by calling them at 204-986-5711.

Update [10:15 a.m.]

  • The city of Winnipeg is asking all motorists to stay home today and limit travel to essential trips only. 
  • Handi-Transit has canceled all trips today, except for dialysis patients. They are asked to call 204-986-5711 when their street is cleared.
  • City crews are continuing a truck plow operation on P1 regional streets and P2 collector/bus routes. A grader plow operation will commence at 7:00 p.m., tonight on the P1 and P2 networks.
  • Sanding will be ongoing to improve traction where required.
  • Sidewalk clearing on P1 and P2 streets will start at 7:00 p.m., tonight.
  • Clearing of back lanes will start at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 27.