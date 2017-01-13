News

Details Written by Amy Davey Published: 13 January 2017

There are usually around four to five reported cases of the mumps in Manitoba each year. This year the numbers are much higher.

The Winnipeg School Division is reporting seven cases of the mumps at Grant Park High School where students were sent home on Wednesday with letters warning of the outbreak.

It does not seem to be confined to one team or group within the school at this time. There was also a report of an outbreak at the University of Manitoba in October. Between September 1, 2016 and January 5, 2017 there have been 87 cases confirmed in Manitoba. This is one of the largest outbreaks of mumps in Winnipeg in decades. Most have been linked to universities or sports teams.

Mumps is a viral infectious disease and has symptoms including fever, muscle pain, headache, and feeling tired followed by swollen, painful cheeks and neck.







