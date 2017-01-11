News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 11 January 2017

We may have started the morning with another Extreme Cold Warning, but the good news is warm weather is coming our way.

Justin Shaer, meteorologist at Environment Canada in Winnipeg, told us this morning that by the end of this weekend, or early next week, a new system will come our way.

"A big upper ridge will build, and push all this cold air back north to where it came from in the Arctic." What will be left in its wake is warm temperatures. "Definitely above seasonal temperatures," Environment Canada says. "Looking ahead to the long range forecast, we have a high of -2 forecasted for Tuesday. It's looking like that's very doable throughout the Red River Valley."

It looks like our early predictions of mild weather will hold true!