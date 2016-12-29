News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 29 December 2016

If you take the bus, whether it's once a month or every single day, your fare is going to increase starting January 1, 2017.

The City of Winnipeg wants to remind the public that Transit and Handi-Transit fares increase on January 1 of the new year. Full and Handi-Transit cash fares will be $2.70. Reduced and Senior cash fares will be $2.20.

Here's a 2017 fare summary:

Fare Options Full Youth Senior Post-Secondary 24 hour pass 8.70 6.05 4.35 - 3 day pass 17.65 12.30 8.85 - 5 day pass 21.15 14.75 10.60 - 7 day pass 23.50 16.40 11.75 - 14 day pass 43.50 30.35 21.75 - 21 day pass 64.65 45.10 32.35 - 28 day pass 83.45 58.25 41.75 66.75 Monthly pass 90.50* 63.15 45.25* 72.40* Semester pass - - - 246.10 e-cash 2.35 1.64 1.18 2.35

*Applies to Handi-Transit

Youth fares apply to youth 6-16, or high school students 17-21 with GoCard.

Senior fares apply to citizens 65+ with a Blue Card or transit ID.

Current transit fares are in effect until December 31, 2016. If you have 2016 bus tickets, they will be accepted until March 31, 2017 with the cash difference. Starting at 7:00 p.m. on December 31, all bus rides will be free for New Year's Eve.

If you don't have one yet, make sure you get Winnipeg Transit's new payment card, peggo. Winnipeg Transit soon hopes to move exclusively to this card.