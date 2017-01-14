News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 14 January 2017

The Winnipeg Run Club made an early morning run to Siloam Mission to drop off a donation.

On a cold January morning, the Winnipeg Run Club started running from the Forks towards Siloam Mission. Once they got there, they dropped off a toonie donation, then headed back for coffee.

This was part of the Nation Run - YWG. Their mission was to connect, celebrate community and support one another in achieving our goals. They chose to support Siloam Mission as the local charity.

How can you be a part of your community during this time of the year?