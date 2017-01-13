News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 13 January 2017

The Linden Christian Wings were kept busy this weekend, playing in both a basketball and hockey tournament.

The Wings varsity basketball team hit the hardcourt Friday and Saturday in the Sanford Collegiate's 13th annual Big Cat Classic tournament.

The Wings took on the host Sanford Sabres in game 1 of the tournament. The Wings were certainly flying high, winning the first game 78-59.

In game 2 the Wings took on R. D. Parker Collegiate (Thompson, MB), downing the Trojans 83-62. That win put the Wings through to the final, where they would face the St. James Jimmies.

The Jimmies proved to be a tough match for the Wings. In a back and forth game that went down to the final moments, there was plenty of excitement for the fans in the stands. However, the Wings came out on top in the end, with a final score of 75-73. The victory secured the tournament championship for the varsity Wings.

The varsity boys basketball team's next regular season home game is Monday, January 16, at 7:45 p.m., when they take on the Faith Academy Lightning. The girls' teams from both schools will also face off at 6:00 p.m.