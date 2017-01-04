News

04 January 2017

The City of Winnipeg is advising citizens to come in and warm up in civic facilities during this cold weather.

City facilities that are normally open today are available as 'warming areas', where the public may come in for relief from the cold weather outside. This includes places like City Hall, Winnipeg Public Libraries, swimming pools, and Leisure Centres.

The facilities are only open during regular operating hours. Check winnipeg.ca or contact 311 by phone or by email at [email protected].

Here are a few winter safety tips from the City:

Dress in layers of warm, dry clothing

Wear a warm hat that covers your ears and loose-fitting gloves or mitts

Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If any of these symptoms are present, seek immediate medical attention

Wear winter footwear with good treads

Keep a winter storm survival kit in your car

Keep your gas tank full and avoid travelling alone if possible

Be alert to vulnerable people that may be at extra risk during extreme cold. If you see someone who appears to have fallen, is sleeping or is otherwise immobile, please call 911 immediately to report the person's location

