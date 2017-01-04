Now Playing What just played?
The City of Winnipeg is advising citizens to come in and warm up in civic facilities during this cold weather.
City facilities that are normally open today are available as 'warming areas', where the public may come in for relief from the cold weather outside. This includes places like City Hall, Winnipeg Public Libraries, swimming pools, and Leisure Centres.
The facilities are only open during regular operating hours. Check winnipeg.ca or contact 311 by phone or by email at [email protected].
Here are a few winter safety tips from the City:
