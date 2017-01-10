News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 10 January 2017

The St. Vital Library will be closed as of Saturday, January 14 at 5:00 p.m. for renovations and expected to reopen in fall 2017.

The St. Vital Library is beginning part two of upgrades to the heritage building. Phase one was completed in early 2016 and featured the installation of a new elevator to improve accessibility.

Phase two renovations will include an upgraded entrance, washroom renovations, improved parking, improved accessible shelving and a second book return. There will also be new furniture, flooring, and an indoor Family Literacy Playground.

You can go to Osborne Library or Louis Riel Library during the closure to get additional family programming. All holds will be sent to Osborne Library during the closure. If you have a book, it can be returned to any other branch of Winnipeg Public Library.

To accommodate the closure, Osborne Library and Louis Riel Library will expand their hours.

Temporary expanded hours for Osborne Library (625 Osborne Street) starting Wednesday, January 18:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays: closed

Temporary expanded hours for Louis Riel Library (1168 Dakota Avenue) starting Wednesday, January 18:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays: closed

The total estimated budget for this project is $2.6 million. Winnipeg Public Library's online services are available 24/7 at winnipeg.ca/library.