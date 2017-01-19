News

Details Written by Amy Davey Published: 19 January 2017

A healthcare initiative by the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement is helping to bring closer the relationship between healthcare providers, patients and family members by including families as "partners in care."

Better Together is now being adopted around the country with about 50 Canadian hospital and healthcare organizations now reviewing or adopting these policies to include 24 hour visiting hours for designated family members.

CFHI research into the benefits of family presence shows improved outcomes and experience, fewer medication errors, more informed assessments, and shorter stays, among other benefits. In Manitoba, the Victoria General Hospital and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are considering adopting this policy.

The Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement is encouraging all Canadians to get informed on how Better Together can work in your local area. You can find that information here: http://www.cfhi-fcass.ca/WhatWeDo/better-together/resources.