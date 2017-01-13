News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 13 January 2017

To help snow clearing and curb clean-up, the City of Winnipeg has issued a Declared Snow Route Parking Ban.

Starting tomorrow night at midnight (Sunday, January 15 at 12:00 a.m.), a Declared Snow Route Parking Ban will be put in effect. This extends the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban by two hours, meaning you cannot park on any designated snow route between midnight and 7:00 a.m..

Vehicles parked in a snow route during that time may receive a $100 tickets and may be towed. The ban will be in place until Monday, January 16 at 7:00 a.m..

Snow routes are clearly marked by signs like these:

Download the City of Winnipeg's Know Your Zone application on your iPhone or Android device to get up-to-date parking bans right on your phone.