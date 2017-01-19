News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 19 January 2017

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and McCain Foods Canada are recalling Wong Wing brand Vegetable Spring Rolls for undeclared soy, one of the major food allergens.

Among other ingredients, the mislabeled product will not disclose hydrolyzed soy protein (in the soy sauce) or celery (in the Vegetable Dumping) and may cause an adverse reaction to some consumers who are sensitive or allergic to these ingredients.

McCain Foods notes that there have been no adverse reactions reported and is "taking this action out of an abundance of caution."

The product can be identified at the Retail Level with the product name "Wong Wing Vegetable Spring Roll – 6 Rolls". The graphics for the retail carton have the following lot code identifier: T160913A. Consumers should dispose of the product or return it to their grocery store for a refund.

Questions regarding the recall can be directed to Wong Wing at 1-866-622-2461.