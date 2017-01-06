News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 06 January 2017

A local professor of biology has won the Simon and Sarah Israels Thesis Prize. Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Dielschneider.

Dr. Rebecca Dielschneider, an Associate Professor of Biology at Providence, has won the Simon and Sarah Israels Thesis Prize for her doctoral thesis, "Targeting Susceptible Signaling Pathways in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia."

For those of you who didn't understand (and that includes CHVN staff), Dr. Dielschneider briefly describes the contents of her thesis in a release, saying "I discovered weaknesses of human leukemia cells and tested innovative therapies that take advantage of those weaknesses." Her findings have led to a clinical trial and much of her work has already been published in prestigious journals such as Leukemia.

This isn't the first time she's been recognized either.

In 2015, Dr. Dielschneider won BIOTECanada's Gold Leaf Award for Biotechnology Research, and she has also claimed an Academic Excellence Award in Immunology from the University of Manitoba, among other honors. Last March, she was named one of CBC's Manitoba Future 40-Under-40. On top of all of that, she has been teaching at Providence since September.

Congratulations to Dr. Dielschneider on her accomplishments. And if you are one of the students lucky enough to be taking her class, you're learning from one of the best!