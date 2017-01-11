News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 11 January 2017

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living wants to remind Manitoba of the potential dangers of cold temperatures and offers some tips on how to stay safe.

Exposure to the cold temperatures can cause frostbite or hypothermia, which can be life-threatening. While everybody can be at risk if not dressed properly, health risks are greatest for:

older adults

infants and young children

people with chronic illnesses

newcomers to Canada

people who are homeless

people living in poorly insulated homes

outdoor works

outdoor sports enthusiasts

The Province of Manitoba encourages citizens to check on their neighbours, friends, and older family members, especially if they are ill or living alone. Symptoms of cold-related illness could include:

discoloured skin

tingling, burning sensation or numbness in exposed areas

uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, confusion or slurred speech. Infants may have very low energy and bright red cold skin.

If you suspect a medical emergency for someone, call 911 and move them to a warm place if possible. To avoid an emergency, check the weather report before going outside and dress accordingly. If you have to be outside for a long period of time, take breaks and warm up inside heated buildings like libraries or malls. If the cold is severe, reschedule outdoor activities and/or limit time outside, and if you are participating in outdoor activities, stay on approved paths.

If you are going outside, you can reduce the effects of the cold by:

dressing in multiple layers and covering exposed skin

wearing wool, silk or polypropylene inner layers

wearing water-and-wind proof outer layers

choosing warm mittens instead of gloves

ensuring children are not left unattended, and are dressed properly

having a buddy when enjoying the winter weather

If you have a question, you can call the provincial health line Health Links-Info Sante at 204-788-8200.