Details Written by Bailey Russell Published: 18 January 2017

Winnipeg police are asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Evan Brightnose-Baker has been missing since late last month. He was last seen in the Waverley Heights area of Winnipeg.

Police describe Brightnose-Baker as Aboriginal, 5'4" tall and 120 pounds with a thin build. He has short black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.