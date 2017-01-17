News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 17 January 2017

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 15 year old female, Jade Brown.

Police said that Brown was last seen on Thursday evening, January 12, 2017 in the Silver Heights area of St. James, in Winnipeg.

Brown is described as: fair/light complexion, 5'3" tall, slim build, with medium-length straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey sweat pants and tan Timberland boots.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for BROWN'S well-being and is asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.