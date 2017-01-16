News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 16 January 2017

Did you pick up your free national park entry pass? Now you just need to book your campsite. All that's left after that is to wait until the snow disappears.

Starting this morning at 8:00 a.m., campsite reservations for national parks opened up. You can book a camping spot at any national park, including Manitoba's only national park for campers, Riding Mountain. Riding Mountain National Park is only a few hours away from Winnipeg and would make an amazing weekend getaway.

You'll want to book fast though. Parks Canada announced free entry to all national parks this year to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary. You can order them anytime this year.