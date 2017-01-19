News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 19 January 2017

Writers at Stadium Journey have named the MTS Centre as one of the best stadium experiences in the world and the best in the NHL.

If you've ever been to the MTS Centre, you already know it's an amazing building. Whether it was for a hockey game, a basketball game, a concert, or many other events, the experience is always amazing. They even did recent upgrades to make it even better.

According to their latest rankings, the MTS Centre was named the fifth best stadium experience worldwide. The Winnipeg arena beat out college football stadiums such as Michigan Stadium (Michigan Wolverines) and Alex Box Stadium (LSU Tigers), baseball stadiums like PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), and other NHL arenas such as second-place Xcel Energy Center (Minnesota Wild).

Stadium Journey gave the MTS Centre a good ranking based on the atmosphere of the Winnipeg Jets fans. MTS Centre also is host to many other events, including Manitoba Moose games. Moose games are an incredible family experience.