News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 12 January 2017

Winnipeg and much of Manitoba is waking up to weather warnings yet again.

Environment Canada has issued another Extreme Cold Warning for Winnipeg, as well as a blowing snow advisory.

Temperatures will drop in the capital city today to -27, and we will experience wind chills of -40 and below at times. Couple with winds reaching 80 km/h at times, it has all the makings of a classic prairie winter day.

It's the same story for much of Manitoba today. You can find a map of all areas currently under the warnings below.

The nasty weather has also caused some school closures in the province this morning.