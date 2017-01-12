Now Playing What just played?
Winnipeg and much of Manitoba is waking up to weather warnings yet again.
Environment Canada has issued another Extreme Cold Warning for Winnipeg, as well as a blowing snow advisory.
Temperatures will drop in the capital city today to -27, and we will experience wind chills of -40 and below at times. Couple with winds reaching 80 km/h at times, it has all the makings of a classic prairie winter day.
It's the same story for much of Manitoba today. You can find a map of all areas currently under the warnings below.
The nasty weather has also caused some school closures in the province this morning.