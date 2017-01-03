News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 03 January 2017

After an abnormally warm November and an abnormally snowy December, are we about to see an abnormally cold January?

After kicking off 2017 with a moderate size winter storm, Mother Nature looks like she wants to reinforce Winnipeg's claim as one of the coldest cities in the world.

We got on the phone with Terri Lang, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada. She gave us the ten-day forecast. I'll be honest, you probably won't like it.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

The good news? You can order your Discover Park Pass for free today and dream about how beautiful our National Parks are in the summer!