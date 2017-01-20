News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 20 January 2017

The Manitoba Open Bonspiel is happening all weekend long featuring a few hundred teams all looking to have a good time. Plus, bragging rights if you win!

The Manitoba Open has been going on for 129 years, according to Craig Baker, the Executive Director of Curl Manitoba. "It's part of the curling culture. Once every year we have a few hundred teams competing and having a fun event," he says about the event, which happens across 15 different rinks around the city.

There are three berths available for the Men's Provincial in the middle of February and usually, around 30 teams are competing for that. "The rest are having a good time," Baker jokes.

If you know anyone in the Manitoba Open and want to check on their games, you can find the schedule at Curling Manitoba's website. If you're curling in it, send your photos to [email protected].