News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 05 January 2017

Starting today, you can now report non-urgent traffic or manner of driving complaints online.

Back in October 2012, the Winnipeg Police Service launched the Citizen Online Police Reporting System, which allowed citizens to report non-violent incidents where there are no suspects.

The police are looking to continue improving public access to police processes and it has become a popular reporting option.

Today, the City of Winnipeg announced that you can now make non-urgent traffic or manner of driving complaints using the service. If the incident involves impaired driving, motor vehicle collisions or events involving immediate concern for public safety, those must still be reported by calling 911.

Effective today, citizens can use the Citizen Online Police Reporting System to report the following incidents:

Break & Enter into Outbuildings

Damage to Property

Damage to a Vehicle (not in motor collision)

Lost Property

Theft (including shoplifting and gas drive offs)

Theft from a vehicle

Traffic complaint, including: stop sign or red light infractions excessive speed aggressive or careless driving speeding in school zones passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing



The Winnipeg Police Service received more than 16,000 online reports in 2016, an increase of 38% from 2015. However, the police remind citizens that online reporting does not take away the need for regular police incident reporting.