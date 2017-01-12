News

Published: 12 January 2017

If you're in rural Manitoba, don't expect your mail to arrive today. Mail delivery has been cancelled outside the city due to weather conditions.

Canada Post has issued a red alert for rural regions of Manitoba. This means that mail delivery will be interrupted, as it is not safe to send delivery agents on the highways, due to visibility and closures. Delivery will resume once conditions improve.

If you are in Winnipeg, mail delivery could be delayed, with some people not receiving their mail today. Again, this is due to the blizzard warning issued recently by Environment Canada. As conditions improve, normal delivery will resume. If conditions continue to deteriorate, mail delivery will be stopped inside the city as well.

