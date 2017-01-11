News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 11 January 2017

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon is encouraging the public to nominate a worthy Manitoban who has provided prolonged and meritorious service in the preservation and promotion of Manitoba history for an award, presented in consultation with the Manitoba Historical Society.

“As we celebrate 150 years of Canada throughout 2017, acknowledging community-minded individuals who devote their time and expertise to preserving and promoting the history of this great nation is especially significant. This year more than ever, I encourage Manitobans to celebrate our past, and work together to make this province – this country – even better,” said Lt-Gov. Filmon.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Historical Preservation and Promotion is presented to those with experience in such endeavours as:

the writing of historical publications and documents;

stewardship of museums and archives;

raising of public education, advocacy, and awareness;

committee or community service;

preservation of historic sites / buildings; and

art and media.

As the oldest historical organization in western Canada, founded in 1879, the Manitoba Historical Society (MHS) presents awards to businesses, farms, and organizations that have operated for over 100 years, recognizes important historical books with its Margaret McWilliams Awards and encourages school children to learn about Manitoba’s past through its Young Historians Awards. It publishes the Manitoba History Journal and operates a comprehensive website with information on all facets of Manitoba history and heritage.

The MHS will receive nominations from the public and will recommend up to five people to receive awards this year. Nominations to be considered for 2017 must be received by Tuesday, 28 February 2017. The selected award recipients will be presented at Government House in May.

Nomination forms and further details of the award programare available on the websites of the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba (www.manitobalg.ca) and the Manitoba Historical Society (www.mhs.mb.ca/lg).