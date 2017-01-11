News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 11 January 2017

A Winnipeg Jets fan, well known and loved for being featured at the end of each national anthem at Jets games, is being honoured by his hometown.

Kenora Council intends to adopt a by-law at its January 17 council meeting, re-naming McQuillan Street, to Kroppy’s Lane.

The City of Kenora received a suggestion through Councillor Rory McMillan to rename the roadway where Kroppy accessed his home in remembrance and recognition of the positive impact that he had on local youth in sports.

This re-naming will coincide with Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada events occurring in February.