News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 10 January 2017

Patrik Laine has only played 42 games in his short career, but that's enough to be rated one of the best players in the league.

Patrik Laine was named one of 40 players to the four divisional rosters for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Laine is tied with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews for the rookie lead in goals with 21.

On the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has played a vital role on the first line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. Together, the three have combined for 111 points. Laine leads the team in both goals and power play points.

On January 7, Laine was hit by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe and had to be helped off the ice. He was diagnosed with a concussion, and there is no timetable for his return. If he cannot play in the All-Star game, another Winnipeg Jets player may be selected.

Laine was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.