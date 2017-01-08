News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 08 January 2017

A young Winnipeg family has seen a fun winter vacation turn to tragedy.

Rózsa and János Boda were vacationing in Cuba this past week when Rózsa began to experience chest pains and suffered what is believed to be a mild heart attack. An ambulance was called and was transporting the husband and wife to a local hospital for further observation when it struck a concrete barrier on the street. Both were killed as a result of the accident.

The Bodas have three children - Veronika (27), Bettina (16) and Martin (15).

A family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the expenses of bringing the parent's bodies home, funeral expenses, as well as future costs such as the children's education.

You can help with the costs by donating here.