Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 21 January 2017

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the City of Winnipeg, as well as much of Manitoba.

The mild temperatures and moist air have brought with them a lot of fog to Manitoba.

Near zero visibility in the fog is expected, or occurring, in the areas affected.

In a release Environment Canada stated that, "High humidity and light winds are creating ideal conditions for fog formation over southern and central Manitoba. Areas of dense fog with near zero visibility developed this afternoon in southwestern Manitoba and will develop tonight in the remainder of the area.

Improvement should take place around midday Sunday in the southwest as slightly drier air works its way in from Saskatchewan. Improvement will take longer in other areas, with fog persisting into Sunday evening in eastern regions.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."

Use caution if you're heading out, and always check up to the minute highway conditions here.

The areas marked in grey are currently under the advisory.

