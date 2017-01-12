News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 12 January 2017

Your drive home will be much better than the drive into work, but roads are still quite slippery.

The blowing snow advisory has ended throughout Manitoba, which will make that drive home easier this afternoon. However, road conditions remain icy throughout the city.

While city crews have been busy this week sanding main roads, police continue to remind drivers to slow down. Conditions are not always what they appear, and many motorists have found themselves up on snowbanks today in Winnipeg.

There is still an extreme cold warning in effect for all of Manitoba except for the Churchill and York areas. Winnipeg is expected to hit an extreme wind chill of minus 42 tonight, while Churchill is expected to drop to minus 50.

Worried the winter will never end? Don't worry, there is warm weather in the forecast. Until then, get some tips from Professor Popsicle on staying warm and beating the cold.