Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 11 January 2017

A period of very cold wind chills is expected this morning in Winnipeg, and for much of Manitoba, yet again.

Environment Canada issued the following warning early this morning.

An arctic high pressure ridge brought cold temperatures near minus 30 overnight which combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h to produce extreme wind chills of -40 or colder. These extreme cold conditions are expected to moderate over Saskatchewan Wednesday morning and over Manitoba near noon.

A fast moving weather system will bring milder air into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, however it will be accompanied by light snow and blowing snow.

More extreme cold conditions are likely in the wake of this system on Thursday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

