Details Written by Amy Davey Published: 30 December 2016

If you love olives and anchovies then you are not only a unique individual but also this product recall may affect you.

Deluca Brothers Foods has recalled the Roland brand of Manzanilla Olives stuffed with Anchovies do to a "product quality issue." There have not been any illnesses reported do to this product in Canada, but if you have it at home, either throw it away or bring it back to where it was purchased. Do not eat. If you have consumed this product and feel ill, consult your doctor.

Product details:

Roland Manzanilla Olives stuffed with Anchovies 85 g (3 oz)

P:1201 and P1130 Individual unit: 0 41224 71402 1

Case: 100 41224 71402 8