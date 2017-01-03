News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 03 January 2017

After getting another 5-10cm of snow, the City of Winnipeg has issued a Declared Snow Route Parking ban for tonight.

Starting Wednesday, January 4 at 12:00 a.m, a Declared Snow Route Parking Ban will be in effect. This extends the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on any designated snow route between midnight and 7:00 a.m.

City crews will continue to sand and plow main routes. This evening, the snow clearing operation will be expanded to improve the overall condition of the Priority 1 and Priority 2 streets. This means the large snow piles on street corners will be relocated to improve sightlines. Residents can also expect sidewalks and active transportation paths along main routes to be cleared.

Back lane clearing will start Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 a.m.