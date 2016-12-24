News

Environment Canada has sent out new updates on the Colorado Low that is barreling down on virtually all of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch, which is now a Winter Storm Warning. This virtually all but guarantees we will be experiencing severe weather on Christmas Day.

The first of the storm will show up in southwestern Manitoba on Christmas morning with light snow, and spread through the rest of southern Manitoba Christmas afternoon. While the weather might not seem too bad to travel at the start, Environment Canada warns that "the snow will increase in intensity through the late afternoon and evening with heavy snow expected over most areas Sunday night. There will also be some ice pellets over extreme southeastern Manitoba Sunday afternoon and evening as milder air aloft tries to wrap up ahead of this system. There are still some variations in the different computer models with snowfall amounts but the general consensus is 20 to 30 cm of snow by Monday morning over much of southern Manitoba with higher amounts of near 40 cm possible over extreme southern areas of the province.

In addition to the heavy snow, strong northerly winds gusting to 60 to 70 km/h will develop Sunday night and persist through Monday afternoon, so the combination of the moderate to heavy snowfall and the strong winds will produce near zero visibility in snow and blowing snow over open areas Sunday night and Monday. Blizzard conditions are likely over the red River valley and southwestern Manitoba where the winds should be the strongest. Conditions should gradually improve from west to east Monday afternoon as this system continues to track eastward away from the region."

Again, travel is strongly discouraged by both Environment Canada as well as CAA.

