News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 16 January 2017

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday year, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is kicking off 2017 with a special admission price.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) re-opens tomorrow after being closed for a week for maintenance. 2017 is Canada's 150th birthday year and to celebrate, you can visit the CMHR on a budget price.

From January 17 to 31, visitors to the museum will only have to pay $5. Children under 7 can still get in for free.

While you're there, check out the Canada 150 exhibition 1867: Rebellion & Confederation. The gallery features over a hundred artifacts pertaining to our country's birth. No additional ticket needs to be purchased.

The CMHR is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Read More:

Ten things to do in Winnipeg in the winter