News

Details Written by Michael Thom Published: 12 January 2017

Environment Canada says that, for now, the blowing snow advisory is over.

After an intense start to the day, which saw wind speeds reaching above 80 km/h in some areas and drivers trapped on the highways for hours, conditions have settled down somewhat.

Environment Canada released a statement saying that, "conditions are no longer expected to meet blowing snow advisory criteria." The advisory has ended for Winnipeg, and much of the Interlake, and southern Manitoba.

Unfortunately an extreme cold warning remains in place. Winnipeg could see wind chills as cold as -44 throughout the remainder of the day. As the current weather system continues to move through the area, wind gusts of 60 km/h our still expected, causing wind chills below -40 to continue.

Find your current weather conditions, and warnings, here.