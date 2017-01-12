News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 12 January 2017

It's weather only a polar bear could love. The Assiniboine Park Zoo has closed due to severe weather.

The extreme weather is making snow clearing difficult. This makes access to buildings and different areas of the zoo limited, so the Assiniboine Park Zoo has been closed down for the day.

At this time, the rest of Assiniboine Park remains open, which includes the Pavilion, Conservatory and Park Cafe.

Later today, the zoo will be naming the polar bears after a voting contest that ended on Monday.

The blowing snow advisory has been upgraded to a blizzard in the City of Winnipeg and surrounding area. An extreme cold warning continues to be in effect as well. It's recommended that you avoid driving on the roads today.