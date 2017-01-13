Now Playing What just played?
Winnipeg, and much of Manitoba, continues to be in the icy grips of a deep freeze. Environment Canada has again issued extreme cold warnings for much of the province.
Most areas are already experiencing temperatures well below -30. Coupled with winds of 15 to 20 km/h, wind chills of -40 to -45 are expected throughout the affected areas.
Some relief is expected later today in Winnipeg, with temperatures climbing to the -20 range by late afternoon.
Schools throughout Manitoba have also begun to cancel classes for today. Find the updated list here.
Street ministries struggle to keep people warm