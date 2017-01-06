Now Playing What just played?
The final games of the 2017 Junior Curling Provincial Championship have ended and we want to say congratulations to the winners!
Junior Women's Provincial Champions
Laura Burtnyk - AMCC (Hailey Ryan, Sara Oliver, Rebecca Cormier and coach Scott Grant)
defeated
Kristy Watling - East St. Paul (Jenna Boisvert, Ashley Groff, Jenny Greig and coach Jim Watling)
by a score of 8-7
Junior Men's Provincial Champions
Braden Calvert - Granite (Colton Lott, Kyle Doering, Rob Gordon and coach Tom Clasper)
defeated
JT Ryan - AMCC (Jacques Gauthier, Graham McFarlane, Brendan Bilawaka, Kyle Allenby and coach John Lund)
by a score of 7-3