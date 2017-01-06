News

Details Written by Judson Rempel Published: 06 January 2017

The final games of the 2017 Junior Curling Provincial Championship have ended and we want to say congratulations to the winners!

Junior Women's Provincial Champions

Laura Burtnyk - AMCC (Hailey Ryan, Sara Oliver, Rebecca Cormier and coach Scott Grant)

defeated

Kristy Watling - East St. Paul (Jenna Boisvert, Ashley Groff, Jenny Greig and coach Jim Watling)

by a score of 8-7

Junior Men's Provincial Champions

Braden Calvert - Granite (Colton Lott, Kyle Doering, Rob Gordon and coach Tom Clasper)

defeated

JT Ryan - AMCC (Jacques Gauthier, Graham McFarlane, Brendan Bilawaka, Kyle Allenby and coach John Lund)

by a score of 7-3