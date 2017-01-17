chvnradio.com

Now Playing What just played?

THE COLOR

ONE SURE THING

Listen Live

New songs on CHVN

Details
Written by Amy Davey
Category: Music
Published: 17 January 2017

We are constantly updating our playlist for you so you can hear the latest Christian music on the scene. Here's what we've added this week.

Tenth Avenue North - I have this hope

Carrollton - Tell Me

Steven Curtis Chapman - More Than Conquerers

Matt Hammitt - Tears

Phil Wickham - My All in All

Sidewalk Prophets - Impossible

 

Canadian Artist Song Additions

All Above Me - Sing to You

Derrick Drover - Living Proof

 

Jaylene Johnson - Fallin'

Jon Bauer - Your love is beautiful



 