Fresh IE releases new video

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Music Published: 19 January 2017

Winnipeger, and two-time Grammy nominated rapper, Fresh IE has released a brand new video.

The song "Run Again" comes from his upcoming album, The Greatest, which drops in March 2017.

We talked to Fresh about the song and its meaning for him. "It's all about sometimes how in the process of finding out who we are and our purpose, we can get knocked down by life's storms. It's just meant to be an encouragement to let you know that you can get back up and learn how to run again after getting knocked down and going through hardships. Some of the greatest worship comes through struggle."

Fresh also let us in on a new project. He's working on a short film, and the video for "Run Again" is actually from that film.