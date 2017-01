Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Music Published: 20 January 2017

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to Winnipeg! They'll be at the Burton Cummings Theatre on May 17, 2017.

CHVN is pleased to announce what will be the biggest concert of the year!

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. here.

Colony House will be supporting NEEDTOBREATHE on the Canadian tour.

