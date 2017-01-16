Winnipeg server in search of $1000 tipper

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 16 January 2017

Jennifer Peitsch of Winnipeg has had some generous tips before working as a server in a Winnipeg restaurant, but nothing prepared her for the generosity of one customer.

Peitsch, in a Facebook post, says that she works two jobs to make ends meet. She works at a grocery store in Stonewall, MB from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and then drives back to Winnipeg to work 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as a server at Mongo's Grill on Regent. Despite all the hard work it's been hard for Peitsch to keep up with bills.

"Bills are high, credit card's full. Haven't even saved up so I can finally go to secondary school. Debt is miserable &stressful," Peitsch said in the post.

On Saturday she picked up an extra shift. It was a busy one, and she was overwhelmed.

"(At) One table sat a woman & 3 teenage boys. I tried my best to cater to their needs on time. The woman could see I was busy and anxious getting everything done on time yet tried to be kind and friendly. When she was ready for payment, we made friendly small talk. They were all were very understanding."

It seemed like a typical interaction up to that point for Peitsch. But when the payment was processed she realized there was a mistake - a very large one.

"The receipt said she tipped me a thousand dollars, so obviously I told her she made a mistake," she told us.

But the woman assured Peitsch there was no mistake.

"She could see how stressed I was, and said I seemed like a very friendly girl so I deserve it. After re-assuring she understood what she gave me in tips, I was in complete shock. I burst into tears in the middle of the restaurant and gave her numerous hugs. She gave me $1000."

However, in the midst of the shock of the situation Peitsch forgot to get the women's name or phone number. She's now reaching out to try and find the woman so she can thank her again. Because of the generous tip Peitsch was able to pay off her credit card and begin saving up for college.

If you know who the woman is, email us: [email protected]