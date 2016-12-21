Who Are the Best Volunteers in Manitoba?

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 21 December 2016

Know an amazing volunteer in your life? You can reward someone for all the work they do in their community by nominating them for Mayor's Volunteer Service Award through Volunteer Manitoba.

Volunteer Manitoba is looking for the best volunteers in Manitoba. People who demonstrate excellence in volunteerism and community engagement. They need your help finding those people.

We talked to Dawn Bourbonnais about the reason behind these awards.

Nominations will be accepted until February 3, 2017. You can head to Volunteer Manitoba for eligibility requirements and to download the nomination forms.

If you're looking to volunteer, but don't know where, Volunteer Manitoba actually has a 'volunteer job bank' that you can search for volunteer opportunities across Manitoba.