Winnipeg's Top 10 Family Friendly New Years Celebrations

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 29 December 2016

Looking for the best option for your family to celebrate the new year? Here are 10 great places to be.

1. Help kick off Canada's 150 birthday at the Forks. There will be free events and family activities all day. Live family entertainment, kids art and activities, face painting, caricatures, live music, ball hockey, and fireworks at 8 pm and midnight. The Forks National Historic Site will feature cultural, artistic, and historical programming, horse-drawn carriage rides can transport visitors around the 54 acres site, and one-kilometer of on-land skating trails will be available. A parade starting at The Forks Market will celebrate culture, sport, arts, and history ending at The Canopy where there will be a countdown to a fireworks display, officially kicking off Canada’s 150th anniversary.

2. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is having cultural programming from 1-6pm

3. The Manitoba Children's Museum is having a New Year's Eve event with snacks from Dominos Pizza, family photos, magic by Evan Morgan, music by The Solutions, and a ginger ale toast with a balloon drop and countdown. Formal dress expected (for fun) and it is regular price admission. The event runs from 11-noon. There will also be free admission from 6-8pm.

4. North Kildonan Community Centre is having a New Year's Eve Family Fun Night with skating, an open canteen, and fun activities. Starts at 7 pm.

5. Go to a Jets game! MTS Centre Jets vs. New York Islanders at 6 pm.

6. New Year's Eve International Buffet & Celebration Service, 6 pm at Bethel Community Church. Please bring a main course dish from your culture for the buffet table. Cal 204-783-6824.

7. Calvary Temple New Years Eve celebration. 9:30 pm dessert fellowship in the Banquet Hall, 10:30 pm service in the Main Sanctuary.

8. Country Gospel New Year's Eve with Wide World of Faith Church. Featuring Yvonne St. Germaine, Ardelle Choken, Marvin Lavallee, and The Lively Stones & Richard Sanderson Band, and more. Glen and Linda Chartrand will MC. The church Canteen will be open. December 31st, 7:00 PM – midnight. Tickets are $20.

9. NextGen Worship Centre Crossover Service. 31st at 9pm at 1330 Pembina Highway. You are invited for prayer, worship, praising, dancing, and giving thanks to God, partying into the new year.

10. New Years Day, you are invited to attend the Lieutenant Governor's New Year Levee at the Manitoba Legislative Building from 2:30-4pm. There will be entertainment from the Winnipeg Police Service Choir, the Winnipeg Golden Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus, the World Village Women's Choir, the Esprit de Choeur Women's Choir, complimentary sleigh rides around the grounds, magic by Evan Morgan, Attendants in heritage costume, and refreshments. Canned and dry food for Winnipeg Harvest is appreciated.