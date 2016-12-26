What to Do with Your Old Christmas Tree

Now Playing What just played?
The presents are unwrapped and the World Junior Hockey Tournament is underway. With Christmas day now behind us, you might be wondering what to do that real Christmas tree that's shedding needles everywhere.
Beginning tomorrow you will be able to take your tree to one of the many Let's Chip In tree recycling depots throughout the city. The depots will remain open until January 20, and city residents are free to take wood chips from the facilities while supplies last. The city is also reminding people that trees placed beside garbage & recycling carts will not be collected. All ornaments, tinsle, plastic, etc. must be removed from the trees.
Last year Winnipegers recycled 11,802 trees.
|
Depot
|
Hours
|
Location
|
Charleswood Centre
|
24-hour access
|
3900 Grant Ave., along Haney St.
southwest corner of Safeway parking lot
|
Fire Station # 17
|
7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
1501 Church Ave. at Sheppard St.
|
Kilcona Park
|
7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
Lagimodiere Blvd. and McIvor Ave.
Off-leash dog area parking lot
|
Kildonan Park
|
7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
2015 Main St., Rainbow Stage parking lot
|
King’s Park
|
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
198 King’s Dr., south parking lot
|
Panet Recycling Depot
|
24-hour access
|
Panet Rd. and Mission St.
|
St. Boniface
|
24-hour access
|
Darveau St. back lane at Tache Ave.
|
St. James Civic Centre
|
24-hour access
|
2055 Ness Ave., NW corner of parking lot
|
St. Vital Park
|
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
190 River Rd., south parking lot
|
Vimy Arena
|
24-hour access
|
255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Rd.
|
Winnipeg Soccer Complex
|
24-hour access
|
900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Dr.