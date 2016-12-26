What to Do with Your Old Christmas Tree

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 26 December 2016

The presents are unwrapped and the World Junior Hockey Tournament is underway. With Christmas day now behind us, you might be wondering what to do that real Christmas tree that's shedding needles everywhere.

Beginning tomorrow you will be able to take your tree to one of the many Let's Chip In tree recycling depots throughout the city. The depots will remain open until January 20, and city residents are free to take wood chips from the facilities while supplies last. The city is also reminding people that trees placed beside garbage & recycling carts will not be collected. All ornaments, tinsle, plastic, etc. must be removed from the trees.

Last year Winnipegers recycled 11,802 trees.