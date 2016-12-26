CHVN Radio - Serving Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba with Today's Christian Music - chvnradio.com

What to Do with Your Old Christmas Tree

Written by Michael Thom
Published: 26 December 2016

The presents are unwrapped and the World Junior Hockey Tournament is underway. With Christmas day now behind us, you might be wondering what to do that real Christmas tree that's shedding needles everywhere.

Beginning tomorrow you will be able to take your tree to one of the many Let's Chip In tree recycling depots throughout the city. The depots will remain open until January 20, and city residents are free to take wood chips from the facilities while supplies last. The city is also reminding people that trees placed beside garbage & recycling carts will not be collected. All ornaments, tinsle, plastic, etc. must be removed from the trees.

Last year Winnipegers recycled 11,802 trees.

Depot

Hours

Location

Charleswood Centre

24-hour access

3900 Grant Ave., along Haney St.

southwest corner of Safeway parking lot

Fire Station # 17

7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

1501 Church Ave. at Sheppard St.

Kilcona Park

7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lagimodiere Blvd. and McIvor Ave.

Off-leash dog area parking lot

Kildonan Park

7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2015 Main St., Rainbow Stage parking lot

King’s Park

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

198 King’s Dr., south parking lot

Panet Recycling Depot           

24-hour access

Panet Rd. and Mission St.

St. Boniface

24-hour access

Darveau St. back lane at Tache Ave.

St. James Civic Centre

24-hour access

2055 Ness Ave., NW corner of parking lot

St. Vital Park

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

190 River Rd., south parking lot

Vimy Arena

24-hour access

255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Rd.

Winnipeg Soccer Complex

24-hour access

900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Dr.